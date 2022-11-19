COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State said all week it wasn't looking ahead to it's Nov. 26 game and was focused on taking care of business against Maryland.

The Buckeyes came out of the gate hot, wasting no time scoring first against the Terrapins but the rest of the afternoon wasn't so easy. Zach Harrison, who wrapped up the 43-30 win with a pair of sacks late in the fourth quarter, said he thinks it was exactly the type of game that Ohio State needed.

"I think we needed it," Harrison said. "We needed a good, close game that came down to the wire to prove to ourselves that we can beat anybody in any type of game.

"They were a good team and they were tough too."

Whether or not the Buckeyes were looking past the Terrapins doesn't matter. Now they can look to what's next and understand everything that comes with it.

The game at Maryland is now officially behind Ohio State and the Buckeyes can look ahead to greatest rivalry in all of sports and their next date with the hated Michigan Wolverines.

Before turning the page to The Game, take another look at the 43-30 win over Maryland and how the game looked through the lenses of Dotting the 'Eyes.

