Photo Gallery: Ohio State holds Pro Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State players took the field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center one last time Wednesday afternoon to show what they could do in front of NFL coaches, scouts and executives.

WR Chris Booker, DT Haskell Garrett, DT Antwuan Jackson, CB/WR Demario McCall, OT Thayer Munford, WR Chris Olave, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, TE Jeremy Ruckert, DE Tyreke Smith, RB Master Teague III and WR Garrett Wilson each were in attendance for Ohio State's Pro Day Wednesday.

Ruckert was unable to participate in drills with a walking boot in his foot, which hindered him from working out at the NFL Combine as well.

Here's a look what happened through the lens of Scarlet and Gray Report photographer Scott Stuart.