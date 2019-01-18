Ohio State is going to have plenty of time to find a quarterback (or two) in the 2021 recruiting class but the search is already beginning. On Wednesday, the Buckeyes offered Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep signal caller Kyle McCord. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect led St. Joe's to the state championship back in December and has amassed a dozen offers to this point.

"I was honored," McCord said of the Ohio State offer. "Getting an offer from a school like Ohio State is truly just an honor. Especially after all of the success they've had over the years, it means a lot."

McCord's communication with Ohio State is just beginning. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stopped by the school on Wednesday to offer him along with his classmate Marvin Harrison Jr.

"This is actually the first time that I've been in contact with them," he explained. "However, just in this little time frame of talking to them, I am really impressed."

The offensive staff at Ohio State has already made a great impression, however, even with the communication just beginning. McCord is impressed with what the group put on the field in 2018.

"I really like coach Day and coach Hartline," he continued. "I feel like what they did this year with Dwayne Haskins just shows that they know what they are doing with quarterbacks. Obviously they are a top five team every year, so that speaks for itself."

Visit plans are already in the works.

"For sure," he said, when asked about taking a visit. "I think I'll make a visit to Columbus some time in February. I'm not positive yet on the date."

In addition to leading a state championship offense, McCord threw for 2,883 yards and 38 touchdowns as a sophomore.