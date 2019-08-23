News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 11:47:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Phillips talks big-time performance to open season

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

UPLAND, Calif. -- Ohio State cornerback commit Clark Phillips couldn't have scripted a much better season opener. The four-star prospect lived up to his top 100 billing, locking down his side of the field and coming up with a pair of interceptions, including the game-clinching grab with just over a minute left.

That last interception preserved a 21-14 win for La Habra over Upland and jump starts what Phillips hopes is a big senior year.

We caught up with Phillips just moments after the big win to get his thoughts on the game and his excitement about being an Ohio State pledge.

Lr7ndzltou0zxauiqfeg
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}