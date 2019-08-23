UPLAND, Calif. -- Ohio State cornerback commit Clark Phillips couldn't have scripted a much better season opener. The four-star prospect lived up to his top 100 billing, locking down his side of the field and coming up with a pair of interceptions, including the game-clinching grab with just over a minute left.

That last interception preserved a 21-14 win for La Habra over Upland and jump starts what Phillips hopes is a big senior year.

We caught up with Phillips just moments after the big win to get his thoughts on the game and his excitement about being an Ohio State pledge.