One of the big recruiting coups for this new Ohio State staff was landing La Habra (Cali.) cornerback Clark Phillips last month. The Rivals100 product turned in a strong showing at The Opening last week in a camp that featured many of the nation's top prospects.

"It was great," said Phillips of his time in Texas. "When you're at a place like this where all of the best guys are here, it was fun to be out here and compete and dominate. I'm excited to keep it going and I'm really excited to get on the Buckeye campus in January."

The camp also allowed an opportunity for Phillips to recruit two of the Buckeyes' primary remaining defensive targets.

"I'm really working on Kourt Williams and I think there's a good chance that we get him," Phillips stated. "Also Lathan Ransom, I think we're going to get him locked in."

Phillips and Williams have a long standing friendship and the four-star corner has been in Williams' ear about the Buckeyes since committing. They took an official visit together to Ohio State the weekend of June 21st. Ransom made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend before but Phillips has also been working on the fellow Rivals100 product.

"I've just been sharing my experience and being brutally honest," he said. "The Buckeyes, we're building something special. You don't want to sell guys a false dream or anything. I'm in it as well so I want guys to see the real picture."

Phillips will enroll early at Ohio State and sign in December. He has some unfinished business his senior season but can't help but be excited about his future in Columbus. Things have obviously slowed down for him quite a bit since he committed last month and he can put more of a focus on that future now that his destination is known.

"Now that recruiting is over, it's just getting ready to get on campus as soon as possible and getting ready to ball at the next level," he said. "I'm really excited."

Phillips is rated the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.