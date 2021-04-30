BuckeyeGrove - Pete Werner taken with the No. 60 pick by the New Orleans Saints

Pete Werner became the first defensive player from the 2020 Ohio State roster to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. Werner, a senior linebacker in 2020 after entering the Buckeye program as a four-star prospect in 2017, has climbed up draft boards in recent weeks, and landed in the second round with the 60th overall selection by the New Orleans Saints. Werner was just the second Buckeye taken in the draft, after Justin Fields was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

At Ohio State Pro Day back on March 30, Werner ran an impressive 4.58-second 40-yard dash, and his vertical jump measured in at an eye-popping 39.5 inches. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker notched 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. A three-year starter at Ohio State, the Indianapolis native played Sam linebacker for the Buckeyes in 2018 and '19 before switching to Will in 2020, which wound up being his most productive campaign on a per-game basis.