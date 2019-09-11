COLUMBUS, Ohio – On a defense full of talent, players will be asked to play different amounts each game, and the selflessness and versatility of Pete Werner has helped the defense excel early.

Werner appeared in 12 games last season, recording 58 tackles and 7.5 tackles-for-loss in the process. In the first two games this season, Werner has notched nine tackles and a tackle-for-loss.

Werner’s athleticism at the Sam linebacker position gives the defensive staff a great deal of options, and his skillset allows the defense to be more versatile.

“I think it fits me better,” Werner said on playing Sam linebacker. “I think it fits me personally, like as my position, my athletic ability better. I feel like just having a whole year under my belt last year, I feel like I’m personally better. My footwork is better. My eyes are better.”

His unique athleticism allowed him to play defensive back his first two years in high school. While this experience does not make him capable of being an every down defensive back in college, it allows him to play a hybrid role at times that some linebackers may be incapable of doing.

“Obviously you are not kind of fluent as much as the DBs are here, obviously, but I do still have some feel for it, and I just continue to get better, especially when we practice these different calls as we’re going,” Werner said on playing in deep coverage.

In the game against Cincinnati, Werner was asked to rotate back and play a deep-safety role on a certain blitz package. The junior was able to rely on his athleticism and familiarity of the position in order to execute the play effectively.

“It’s a weird feeling, but I like it,” Werner said. “It kind of brings me back to my freshman and sophomore year of high school days, but I kind of feel like I have some feel with that.”

Werner is not the only player who brings this diverse skillset, however. Brendon White, who is identified as a bullet in the Ohio State defense, has a similar hybrid role for the Buckeyes.

The two players, although both competitive, have put the team first. Werner and White have a relationship that promotes growth and success.

“We kind of complement each other,” Werner said. “I do some good things that he picks up on, and he does some great things that I can learn from, so we just complement each other.”

Werner has definitely seen the field more than White this season, but depending on the opponent, that could easily change.

Werner and White have a supreme trust in the coaching staff to put the appropriate player on the field in order for the defense to succeed each week, and they understand that some weeks one of their numbers will be called less.

“We know that,” Werner said on the changing roles each week. “We just kind of do what coach tells us to do. We are confident in both of each other’s abilities. Whether he is out there or I’m out there, we are confident in our defensive scheme that we are going to put the best person out there to do the job.”

Werner will continue to trust the defensive coaching staff in front of a familiar crowd at Indiana. Not only is he from the state, but his first game as a Buckeye was a road game at Indiana in 2017.

The Indianapolis product will have plenty of family and friends in the crowd, so the game will hold a special meaning to him.

“I grew up going to these games, as a kid,” Werner said on Indiana. “We had season tickets, so it will mean something to me, from a different perspective obviously.”