COLUMBUS, Ohio- When the news came out that Ryan Day had been promoted to offensive coordinator at Ohio State, Kevin Wilson’s daughter thought he had gotten fired.

“Seriously, she had a panic attack for a second,” Wilson said. “I go, ‘We are good.’”

From the outside looking in, Day, with all of the offers from NFL and college teams alike was getting the promotion and Wilson, the offensive coordinator from one year ago, was being demoted. However, for Wilson, this is another example of perception vs. reality in his coaching career.

For a coach that said perception is what got him out of a head-coaching job at Indiana one year ago, he said the reality is that the offensive staff needs to find a way to be better going into the 2018 season.

The Ohio State offense, statistically, was very effective in 2017. Averaging 41.1 points per game, the Buckeyes led the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 506 yards per game and recording a conference-high 73 touchdowns.

However, Wilson does not look solely at the numbers to determine if his offense was effective last season.

“If we come up short, we didn’t score enough points,” Wilson said. “So, at the end of the day, as good as we were, and there were a lot of good stats, we didn’t score enough to be as great as we wanted to be and that’s our goal this year.”

When head coach Urban Meyer made the decision to promote Day to co-offensive coordinator, Wilson said there were not many conversations between the three of them about it. The tight ends coach said he understood the decision and that his head coach is doing what he thinks is best for the team.

Despite the title change for Day, the reality is that their roles have not changed too much. Wilson said that the offense, as a whole, is moving and growing, but not changing, talking about how there is really no new terminology and no new plays.

Really, the job now is to find the one unified voice that is the Ohio State offense. Right now, that is the job of the coaching staff.

“We have a lot of work to do offensively to get this thing going, but I think we have a tremendous group of guys that respect each other,” Wilson said. “I think Coach Meyer has a solid comfort level, but he is going to give us direction on exactly where he wants us to keep going as we go and then we are going to work like heck to take it to those players and get those guys unified because the offense, ultimately, has to play together and it’s our job to get that connection.”

As spring camp continues, Wilson said he has been working a lot with the offensive line and the running game while Day has been focusing on the passing game between the wide receivers and the quarterbacks.

Like the rest of the team during spring ball, though, the offense, according to Wilson, needs to take a little time to take shape.

“Sometimes it can look yucky, like not very good, but that is also a little bit of the nature of where you are at,” Wilson said. “What you are trying to figure out is who you can count on, build your depth, start building the momentum and the continuity that you need. Right now, it’s disjointed, but I think that’s kind of normal.”

The cohesion of the offensive unit, as a whole, starts with those who are leading it. For Wilson, the Ohio State offensive coaching staff, collectively, has one goal: to be the best they can be.

“It starts with the staff that understands how to work together,” Wilson said. “That’s where you have to check the egos. There ain’t no titles, but it’s everybody working together for the common good at a great place to try and win a game and try and win a championship and maybe be good enough to try and get them all.”