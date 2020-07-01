BuckeyeGrove - Pennsylvania-based RB labels Ohio State as his leader

Ryan Day and company have proven to be comfortable when it comes to pursuing coveted prospects in Pennsylvania and competing with Penn State.

In the 2020 cycle, Ohio State hit the lottery with five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming, the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania. Looking at this current class alone, the Buckeyes have received commitments from Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr., and are continuing to recruit Derrick Davis and Nolan Rucci.

The program is also hoping to make a splash with next year's crop of recruits, with Nicholas Singleton being labeled as a priority running back target for them. Singleton, who has made a name for himself in Shillington, Pennsylvania, says he communicates frequently with Tony Alford and the rest of the staff.

"Well, I've been talking with coach Alford, the running backs coach. I've just been talking to him probably two times a week," Singleton told BuckeyeGrove. "He's telling me he likes me a lot and mostly to come down to Ohio State for a visit. Talked to coach Day. He's just been checking up on me."