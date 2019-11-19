COLUMBUS, Ohio - Going into games against Michigan State and Wisconsin, Ohio State was preparing to take on some of the best run defenses in college football. Michigan State was ranked fourth in the nation in yards per carry while Wisconsin was the best in the nation in yards per carry, but you wouldn't know it based on how the Buckeyes ran agaisnt those teams. J.K. Dobbins finished with a combined 335 yards on 44 carries against those teams, an average of 7.6 yards per carry. Master Teague III even went for 166 yards on 17 carries against both teams, so there wasn't much need for Justin Fields against the Spartans or Badgers. Penn State presents a newer and greater challenge for Ohio State, however, as they currently lead the nation with 2.2 yards per carry allowed. The one thing the Nittany Lions have that Michigan State and Wisconsin didn't have is the résumé to back the statistics up. Through 10 games, Penn State has held their four ranked opponents (Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Indiana) to just three yards per carry, so there is a pedigree for Penn State's success against the rushing attack. There's been little evidence that Dobbins would slow down against a quality rushing defense this season, but anything can happen, and Ryan Day said that means Fields needs to be prepared, especially this week, to put the team on his back and really throw the football. "Yeah, of course, he has to, that's what he has to be ready for that's what he's working for all week is to be in that game and come down and win the game in the fourth quarter like J.T. Barrett did, like Dwayne Haskins did the year before," Day said. "That's the game we're in. So it's going to take everything we have."

As it stands, Fields is currently averaging just 23 passing attempts per game with a high of 25 passing attempts he's reached four times this year (Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Maryland). Given that he's largely only played through three quarters this year (more against Wisconsin, less against Maryland and Rutgers), it would be expected to see at least 30 passing attempts if he were to play the entire game against Penn State. Combining the potential for a close game in the fourth quarter with Penn State's rushing defense, and Fields could be in for a career day against the Nittany Lions, but he isn't putting any more focus on the passing game this week than any other week. "The passing game is crucial every week no matter who we play," Fields said. "I think it opens up the running game and I think the running game opens up the passing game, so there's not really any, like, I don't know the word for it, but there's not any like 'We're gonna pass more this week' or something like that, so I think we've just got to execute on all cylinders this week."