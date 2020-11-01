BuckeyeGrove - Penn State Report Card: Offense

State College, PA - After a win over Nebraska in which the Ohio State offense was dominated by three key players, Saturday’s 38-25 victory over No. 18 Penn State was a breath of fresh air. Ryan Day received an all-around performance from his offense against an aggressive Nittany Lions defense and provided a glimpse at what this unit can become when every individual group is clicking. As expected, Justin Fields led throughout, posting ridiculously efficient numbers once again. He was joined in his statistical success by nearly every other key starter, however. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were stellar, the ground game took off behind Master Teague, the tight end room saw more action than usual, and the offensive line paved the way for it all. Let’s grade out each area of the offense in our second edition of the weekly report card.

Quarterback

Justin Fields was efficient once again, tossing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. (AP)

What more can be said about Fields? He is the engine that drives this offense, and he does not make mistakes. There were very, very few poorly thrown balls on Saturday, and the junior showed an improved level of patience in the pocket. Fields did not have to scramble much and was able to find whoever he wanted, whenever he wanted. He finished with just six incompletions on the day and tied an Ohio State record with 16 straight completed passes dating back to the second half against Nebraska. Fields now has 47 touchdown passes at Ohio State compared to three interceptions. His efficiency is nearly incomparable thus far.

Penn State may be the best defense Fields faces in the Big Ten this season, and he completely picked it apart. He was accurate on short sideline passes and connected with Olave on two deep balls. The second-year Buckeye mixed up his targets a little more against Penn State, hitting six different receivers for completions of over 10 yards. "Me and the receivers being on the same page, I think that's why we're having so much success right now," Fields said post-game. "The more talent we have, the easier job it is for me. It's simple like that."

Final line: 28/34 for 318 yards through the air and four touchdowns in a ranked win. It doesn’t get much better than that. Beyond a few inaccuracies and one sack where he held the ball just a tad too long, Fields was nearly perfect again.

It’s hard to find much wrong with anything the QB has done this season. Grade: A+

Running Backs

Master Teague burst onto the scene Saturday, rushing 23 times for 110 yards. (AP)

This is the group that many had their eyes on this week. After 96 yards combined between Teague and Trey Sermon last week, the focus was on how the pair would respond to what many considered a disappointing performance. And for the most part, they answered all lingering questions. Teague appeared to be operating at a different pace than last week as soon as the game started. He had a new bounce in his step and his power through contact was at times reminiscent of his work against backups last season. The redshirt sophomore finished with 110 yards on 23 carries and even showed some open-field burst on a 31-yard rush up the gut. He was able to find holes and gain significant yardage after contact.

If not for an Ohio State penalty, Teague would have recorded his second-straight game with two touchdowns. The bottom line is this: Teague fits a very specific role at running back. He’s not ultra-explosive or dynamic but he has the ability to eat yardage, and that’s all this offense really needs at this point. On the other hand, Sermon was unspectacular. He picked up 56 yards on 13 carries and looked less explosive than his counterpart. Day went to Teague when yardage was necessary on the ground; Sermon was fine, nothing more. He did enough to help the offense move the ball and hauled in one reception. There has not been as much burst or elusiveness from the Oklahoma transfer so far, but he has time to pick up speed alongside Teague. After losing one of the best backs in Ohio State history in J.K. Dobbins, any 100-yard performance this season should be celebrated. Teague looked good behind an offensive line that gave him a chance to gain ground. It was about as successful a night for the running backs as anyone expected. Grade: A



Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Ohio State freshman Jaxson Smith-Njigba was one of eight players to catch a pass against Penn State. (USATSI)

With the talent this receiving corps holds, it’s fairly unlikely the group will have a “bad” game this season. Fields could not ask for better-equipped targets in Olave and Wilson. Saturday marked the first time in program history that two Ohio State receivers have had consecutive games with 100-plus yards receiving each: Olave had 120 yards and Wilson ended up with 111. Wilson has made a seamless transition to the slot, bumping his career high up once more with 11 receptions against Penn State. He appears to always be open, and even when he’s covered, there is a large chance he’ll make a play. Wilson also opened the game with a 62-yard rush on the very first play. Icing on the cake. Getting the sophomore the ball as much as possible seems to be a large part of the Buckeyes’ game plan. Olave remains the biggest touchdown threat on the field at all times. He has great speed that he once again used to his advantage against the Nittany Lions, bringing down a pair of touchdown passes from 26 and 49 yards out, respectively. Like Wilson, Olave is dangerous wherever he lines up. Ohio State may have one of the most-productive receiving groups in program history- just imagine if Jameson Williams can get it going. It was a special day on the tight end front, too. Three separate tight ends caught a pass, and Jeremy Ruckert was on the receiving end of two Fields touchdown tosses. For a group that is rarely targeted in this offense, it does not get much better than the outcome against Penn State. Ruckert said his own touchdowns were the result of the tight ends’ success establishing the run game. It’s a unit that always blocks well, and Saturday was no different. The receptions and touchdowns were well-deserved. As a whole, it doesn't appear there are many areas where significant room for improvement existed. Fields sprayed the ball all over and the receivers were in a place to make plays. It was another fantastic performance from what has been a top-tier unit. Grade: A+

Offensive Line

The line said it needed to step up after the Nebraska game. It certainly did that on Saturday, allowing only two sacks and five tackles for loss and laying the land for the Ohio State run game to break out. Fields was protected on nearly every play and Teague had a lane to run through on most drives. Beyond one instance of coverage where Fields was decked by a Penn State rusher, this group was great once again- as is expected for one of the most experienced and talented units on the Ohio State roster. Grade: A-

Overall