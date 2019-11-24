COLUMBUS, Ohio - In the biggest game of the year and with the highest level of adversity, the Ohio State defense stood tall and took over to keep Ohio State's championship hopes alive. There was going to be a time when the Buckeyes would be tested, and it finally came in the form of the turnover bug in the third quarter against Penn State. With the momentum shifted in favor of the Nittany Lions, it was the Ohio State defense that had to batten down the hatches for the final 15 minutes of the game. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, the defense answered the bell and shut down Penn State to secure the Big Ten East. Let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the 11th game of the year. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.



Defensive Line

Chase Young reminded the college football world that he is the most dominant player in the sport. It would be an understatement to say that he had a successful game, because he wrecked the game and stepped up when the pressure was the greatest. Making up for lost time, Young would finish with a career-high nine tackles to go along with his three-sack performance. The game got tight late, but Young and the defensive line turned up the heat in order to prevent the Nittany Lions from taking the lead. Only blatant holding calls were able to slow down No. 2 on Saturday, and this kind of performance reminded the nation of how valuable he is to the defense. Outside of Young, the group played solid, but no one shined above the rest. The group showed that without Young it could be solid, but when they have No. 2, they are scary.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Pete Werner was tasked with defending Pat Freiermuth throughout the game. (Scott Stuart)

No one had a tougher matchup at linebacker than Pete Werner. He was forced to shadow Pat Freiermuth throughout the game, and he was able to perform well with the assignment. Werner had a team-high 10 tackles and two pass breakups, but more impressively, he held Freiermuth to only six catches for 40 yards and no touchdowns. Werner was ready for the challenge from the opening drive, where he would make a big third-down pass breakup to get the Nittany Lions off the field. On the inside, Baron Browning flashed all game. Between his 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, the junior was able to put together his best game of the year. Browning was also able to finish with seven tackles. To compliment Browning's exceptional performance, Malik Harrison tallied two tackles for loss to go with nine tackles. Harrison now has 14.5 tackles for loss on the season. The linebackers played a sound football game, overall. At halftime, the Nittany Lions had only 11 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Penn State was able to find some success on the ground when Will Levis entered the game, but the Nittany Lions would still finish the game with less than 100 rushing yards.



Grade: A-

Secondary

Despite having weapons in K.J. Hamler and Freiermuth, the Nittany Lions were unable to get things going through the air. Hamler especially struggled, as he was held to 45 yards on three receptions. With Hamler often lining up on the inside, it was Shaun Wade that was tasked with defending him. While Wade did a great job all game, his first pass breakup wouldn't come until his big fourth down stop with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Jordan Fuller only had three tackles, but one was a solo tackle that likely saved a touchdown. Fuller was also able to make a good play on a deep ball, and he almost came down with the interception. The lone interception came from linebacker Justin Hilliard, however. The Ohio State secondary did not make any game-defining plays, but they were sound in their assignments all game. There were no breakdowns, and the group was able to hold Penn State to only 128 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Grade: A

Overall

Chase Young set the Ohio State single-season sack record. (Scott Stuart)

This was a game that last year's team may have lost. The offense began to free fall and it was up to the defense to steady the ship, and arguably the best defense in the country was able to do just that. Ohio State's defense suffocated Penn State on its final four possessions, and it all started up front. With the defensive line creating havoc and the defensive backs and linebackers staying disciplined, Penn State had nowhere to go to find yards and the points they needed to win the game. Ohio State's offense is elite, but the defense will be the reason for any success down the road. The unit has been more consistent, and frankly, defense wins championships.



Grade: A