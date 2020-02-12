COLUMBUS, Ohio - Of the many ways you could describe the season by the Ohio State men's basketball team - surprising during the dominance in non-conference play, disappointing during the January struggles in conference - perhaps the best way to sum up the first three months of the season is simply up-and-down.

Ups during the dominant shooting stretches early in the year, with equally as important downs occurring as Big Ten opponents shot the lights out against the Buckeyes. A 9-0 run to start the season, but an 0-4 stretch as the new year rang in.

After a three-game winning streak against Northwestern, Indiana and Michigan, it seemed like the early 2020 woes had been cured as the Buckeyes shot 44.2 percent from the field over those games while limiting opponents to 38.8 percent.

A trip to Madison, WI, then brought Ohio State back down to earth as the Badgers poured it on from three-point range, 12-of-32, and limited the Buckeyes to their third-lowest point total of the season.

Now, on a cold and snowy February night, Ohio State heated things up inside The Schottenstein Center as the cyclical nature of college basketball shined its light on the Buckeyes in their 72-66 win over Rutgers.