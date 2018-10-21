West Lafayette, Ind.-- Looking only at penalties that directly influenced the outcome of drives, Ohio State cost itself 14 points in a 49-20 loss to Purdue Saturday.

On its first drive of the second half, responding to an Ohio State drive that ended with a field goal and recaptured some momentum, Purdue was held to a fourth-and-three at Ohio State's 46-yard-line. Redshirt junior defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton roughed Purdue senior punter Joe Schopper on the ensuing kick, Purdue scored a touchdown three plays later.

Then redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones struck Purdue senior quarterback David Blough helmet-to-helmet after a throw and drew a roughing-the-passer call on an otherwise unsuccessful third-down attempt from the Boilermakers. They score to go up 28-6 six plays after that.

Once again, that's only penalties with a direct impact.

"[Penalties have] been an issue this year," coach Urban Meyer said. " Not very disciplined, I think they're effort penalties, but just ridiculous."