BuckeyeGrove - Patience remains crucial following Towns' Ohio State debut

The two minutes Seth Towns spent on the court last Saturday for Ohio State were a massive step forward.

It was the graduate transfer’s first live action since March 11, 2018, when he scored 13 points for Harvard in a loss to Penn.

Towns’ path has been mentally and physically draining, and though his brief cameo against UCLA was inspiring in terms of things to come, those things are still a long way away.

“I think people have hopefully understood that by now that the young man has worked really hard to get back to this point, but it’s not a situation where he’s necessarily ready to play significant Big Ten minutes,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “That might be a while.”

His full return begins with the physical side. After lingering knee-cartilage injuries kept Towns out for his final two undergraduate seasons at Harvard, he underwent a final surgery earlier this year to repair a “cartilage defect.”

The original prognosis was that Towns would be able to return to live action by mid-summer 2020. There were a few setbacks, and the goal eventually became going through a full practice during the preseason.



Now that the Columbus native has practiced consistently with the Buckeyes, one final step forward exists: getting in game shape.

“I think it’ll be more of ‘Let’s see how he feels from game to game,’” Holtmann said. “He’s not ready to play a significant amount of minutes. He’s not. He’s not physically quite ready for that; he’s not in the shape to do that.”