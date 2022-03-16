TreVeyon Henderson is tough.

Everyone at Ohio State knows he’s tough. Even opposing linebackers are telling the running back how tough he is, coming up to him after the game and telling him how hard he ran.

“I love playing physical,” Henderson said. “Once we play a good team and I know they got a good linebacker, my goal is to show how aggressive I can get.”

But toughness doesn’t always equate to home runs.