Ohio State went out and hit an out-of-the-stadium home run by landing its top overall target in the 2024 class. Quarterback Dylan Raiola’s commitment established the Buckeyes as the early frontrunner for the program’s first-ever recruiting crown.

In Part I of this two-part look at the 2024 class, we ran through the list of five-stars, high-end four-stars and priority targets who could potentially load up the class on both sides of the ball and lead to that No. 1 ranking by cycle’s end.

The Buckeyes now have one of their best pathways to that No. 1 class that they have had under head coach Ryan Day with some more upward trending factors at play.

But for all of that optimism and momentum, it’s nothing even close to resembling a lock.