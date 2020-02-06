COLUMBUS, Ohio – Love has driven the career decisions of Kerry Coombs.

It was the love of and loyalty to Mike Vrabel that took Coombs to Tennessee, and fittingly, it was the love for Ohio State that inspired his return to the university he coached at for seven years.

“I love Ohio State,” Coombs said. “I don't want to understate this, and I missed it. I missed the development of the player.”

While he may have missed being at Ohio State, Coombs does not regret his decision to leave. His bond with Vrabel, which was strengthened during the pair’s time at Ohio State, pushed him to support his friend in his quest to coach be a head coach at the NFL level.