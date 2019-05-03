Ohio's top prospect will have a new home in the fall. Five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson will be transferring from St. Xavier High School to nearby Princeton High School. The news comes after Johnson's request to graduate early at St. Xavier was denied. The school's policy has been to not allow its students to graduate early. Princeton will allow Johnson to graduate in December and enroll in college in time for winter semester.

The Ohio State commit will now join forces with two other prime Buckeye targets in Rivals100 defensive end Darrion Henry and Rivals250 linebacker Jaheim Thomas, giving Princeton the most formidable trio of prospects right now in the state.

This news was confirmed through sources and was first reported by Adam Clements of WKRC-TV in Cincinnati.



