SAN ANTONIO -- Five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is getting back into the swing of things after not playing football for two months following the end of his senior season. At Wednesday's practice, Johnson did battle with some of the nation's top defensive linemen in Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy.

Johnson talks about those battles and his upcoming arrival at Ohio State as he will enroll early with the Buckeyes and be on campus at the beginning of next week.



