Paris Johnson Jr. learns from move to guard, hopes for return to tackle

Paris Johnson Jr. was Ohio State’s first commit in the 2020 class, entering as a five-star offensive tackle.

It was a position group filled with talent: headlined by Thayer Munford — who eventually moved to guard in 2021 — and Nicholas Petit-Frere, with an emerging behemoth in 6-foot-8, 360-pound tackle Dawand Jones also in line for playing time.

Looking to find the field, Johnson made the move to guard, playing five games as a freshman and eventually starting as a sophomore.

With Munford and likely Petit-Frere off to the NFL after the Rose Bowl, Johnson said he’s looking forward to making a return to his natural position next season.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been out there in practice,” Johnson said. “But I’m definitely excited to take that step when that happens.”

Although bowl practices typically include some development for the younger players on the team, Johnson said he’s spent his time at guard during the practice period and has not practiced at tackle leading up to the Rose Bowl.

Despite his desire to return to his natural position, Johnson said his focus remains on excelling at guard in the Rose Bowl.

“I started to take a little bit of time to think, ‘OK, what’re the things I need to work on to be a great tackle?’ But I can’t focus on that right now at all in the slightest because I’m playing guard in the Rose Bowl,” Johnson said. “There’s no need for me to think about what I can do, what can I work on because it’s not over yet and I still want to have a great game.”

As Johnson’s run at guard is waning — with the Rose Bowl likely being his last game on the interior of the offensive line — he said he would have preferred to play tackle this season rather than shift over to guard.

Despite the preference, Johnson said he learned valuable skills at guard that he can translate over to tackle once he returns to that spot.

“Looking back to before this season, if I would have had to choose, I would have chosen to be a tackle,” Johnson said. “But I feel like where I’m at right now, I feel like I can’t really trade the things I learned being at guard. I feel like learning to be a great guard for my tackle, so I know what he wants will help me be a great tackle next year.”

With his sights set on becoming one of the best tackles in the nation next season, Johnson also showed selflessness in his move to guard.

Prior to the season, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said Johnson’s move — as well as Munford’s — showed character and willingness to become more complete offensive linemen.

“Those kids understand what it’s about. It’s not about them, it’s about the team and more so they understand their position. They want to play and they want to win,” Studrawa said Aug. 10. “These guys can see that in their ability and it helps in their development as an offensive lineman.”

As Johnson looks to end his time as a guard on a high note, he said he has a newfound respect for the position.

“I thought a guard could just do everything and anything that I needed a guard to do,” Johnson said. “In high school, I didn’t really know what a guard really did, so I feel like I have an appreciation for what guards do.”