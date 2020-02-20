COLUMBUS, Ohio - Before they joined as early enrollees in the class of 2020, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young had a relationship spanning back to their childhood.

Friends since they were kids, Johnson and Henry-Young eventually played football together during their senior years at Princeton High School in Cincinnati.

Now teammates at Ohio State, Johnson and Henry-Young are rekindling that friendship as they get their first taste of what it's like to be a Buckeye.

“That was established between my aunt and his uncle,” Johnson said on National Signing Day. “We used to hang out when we were little. We’re really tight. We’re roommates, me, Luke [Wypler], Darrion and Jacolbe [Cowan]. I would say it’s a great relationship, and it’s cool to be at the same place too.”