Paris Johnson feeling more at home after an offseason focused on tackle
COLUMBUS — As Paris Johnson continues his transition back to tackle after a season spent at guard, new offensive line coach Justin Frye is helping Johnson find the balance between learning what he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news