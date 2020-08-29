BuckeyeGrove - Parents want pre-Thanksgiving start date, meetings with Johnson, Warren

Parents want pre-Thanksgiving start date, meetings with Johnson, Warren
If it wasn’t clear from the protest near the Big Ten headquarters Aug. 21, the open letter to conference commissioner Kevin Warren this past week or the rally outside Ohio Stadium Saturday, parents are not pleased.
Leadership from the top of the conference down has now been called into question by the parents of Big Ten student-athletes publicly on several occasions, but answers don’t appear all that much closer to being obtained.
That didn’t stop the Ohio State parent group from making its goals known again Saturday, and included among them is hope for a meeting with conference and university administrators, as well as general clarity about the past and future decision-making processes that impact the players' livelihood.
“As parents, we would like to talk to the president, Dr. Johnson, about the situation,” Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, said Saturday. “We know Ohio State did everything they could, but we might be the catalyst for these other schools. So, if we can talk to our president, they should be able to talk to their president, because there’s a lack of transparency going on between everyone.”
Wade and other parents praised Ohio State coaches and athletic department administrators for their efforts during this time, and Wade told BuckeyeGrove this week that the parents he had spoken to said they would not take legal action because it would affect the university.
It would seem that a meeting with new university president Kristina Johnson would be well within reach given the comments from Wade and others, but the progress on reaching Big Ten brass still appears slow-rolling.
Amanda Babb, president of the Football Parents at Ohio State board and stepmother of Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, said parents haven’t heard anything else from Warren since he released an open letter on Aug. 19 that said the postponement decision would not be revisited.
However, reports this past week cited the possibility of a Big Ten season starting around Thanksgiving. That isn’t soon enough for Babb, though.
“I don’t know what the difference is between Thanksgiving and January, so if we can start at Thanksgiving, ultimately, we would want to move it up to the beginning of October and at least give them a chance to compete in the football playoffs and possibly a national championship,” Babb said.
For Gee Scott Sr., father of freshman Ohio State wide receiver Gee Scott Jr., success at this point would just involve opening up lines of communication with the Big Ten and establishing a plan that the conference will stick to.
“We’re asking for communication, and what is the process moving forward?" Scott Sr. said. "All the speculation, who does that help? It doesn’t help anybody. You’re hearing spring, you’re hearing January, you’re hearing November. Why are we speculating about this?”
Scott Sr. said true leadership “tells you what happened, why it happened, and what you need to do moving forward.”
But despite the lack of answers the parent group feels it has received so far from the Big Ten, Scott Sr. still believes at least one of their goals will be accomplished in the near future.
“Kevin Warren, I believe, at some point you’re going to talk to us,” Scott Sr. said. “Because I believe as a father, the same way you and your family had the opportunity to make the decision for your son to play football, I believe that maybe you’ll give us parents that right to have a conversation for our children to play football.”