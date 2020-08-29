BuckeyeGrove - Parents want pre-Thanksgiving start date, meetings with Johnson, Warren

If it wasn’t clear from the protest near the Big Ten headquarters Aug. 21, the open letter to conference commissioner Kevin Warren this past week or the rally outside Ohio Stadium Saturday, parents are not pleased.

Leadership from the top of the conference down has now been called into question by the parents of Big Ten student-athletes publicly on several occasions, but answers don’t appear all that much closer to being obtained.

That didn’t stop the Ohio State parent group from making its goals known again Saturday, and included among them is hope for a meeting with conference and university administrators, as well as general clarity about the past and future decision-making processes that impact the players' livelihood.

“As parents, we would like to talk to the president, Dr. Johnson, about the situation,” Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, said Saturday. “We know Ohio State did everything they could, but we might be the catalyst for these other schools. So, if we can talk to our president, they should be able to talk to their president, because there’s a lack of transparency going on between everyone.”

Wade and other parents praised Ohio State coaches and athletic department administrators for their efforts during this time, and Wade told BuckeyeGrove this week that the parents he had spoken to said they would not take legal action because it would affect the university.

It would seem that a meeting with new university president Kristina Johnson would be well within reach given the comments from Wade and others, but the progress on reaching Big Ten brass still appears slow-rolling.