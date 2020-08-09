BuckeyeGrove - Parents of Ohio State football players voice support for season

The group of parents, called Football Parents at Ohio State (FPAOS), released a letter detailing their support for an Ohio State football season in 2020.

As uncertainty around the college football season swirls, a number of Ohio State parents voiced their opinions on the topic on Sunday evening.

“We believe Ohio State has set the standard for college athletics in regards to safety and testing protocols to ensure player coach, and staff safety,” the letter says.

The letter continued, with parents expressing beliefs that the coaching staff and medical professionals at Ohio State will ensure a season being played safely, and that college football players are at “minimal” risk and are in the healthiest age group.

“As parents, we strongly believe our sons want to play the upcoming season and have full trust the university and coaching staff along with medical experts have found a safe way for that to occur,” the letter says.

The letter was released on Twitter after a Sunday evening report from ESPN that Power 5 commissioners held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the ability to play a season.

Big Ten presidents are reportedly holding a call on Sunday night to discuss the conference’s fall sports options. Ohio State president-elect Kristina Johnson will be on the call, per an Ohio State spokesperson.

