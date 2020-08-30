BuckeyeGrove - Parents have done enough waiting for an organized plan

Some have stressed transparency, while others also want organization. Dr. Corey M. Teague addressed the crowd of parents, fans and attendees at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, beginning his speech by calling for an O-H from the onlooking crowd. As he dove deeper into his concerns with Big Ten Conference leadership, Teague scrutinized how administration has fumbled having a plan. “In my life I like to think about what is true and what is honest,” Teague said. “When I look at this process and I think about the ways it went down and leadership, I think we can’t sit back and just swallow that. That’s hard to swallow.” His son Master Teague III has certainly had to overcome obstacles to get to his current status on the Buckeyes roster. Teague III redshirted his true freshman season after seeing time in four games. As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, he finished seventh in the Big Ten in rushing with 789 yards even though he primarily served as the backup to J.K. Dobbins.

Entering his third year with the program, Teague III is expected to earn the lion's share of time as running back. He encountered another hiccup in his hopes, however, as he has been rehabbing an Achilles injury suffered in spring 2020. “I think that in the climate that we’re in, we can have overreactions and underreactions and I think cancelling the season is an overreaction. “What we want is a proper reaction, a right reaction. We can do it safely. It’s not like we’re trying to ignore what’s going on. We’re not doing that. We’re informed in many different ways,” Teague said. Teague reinforced the idea that parents and student-athletes want better communication with the conference. It would be more welcome than the very few instances where the Big Ten has given attention to the demands of those individuals and been very quiet otherwise. RELATED: Families and fans rally at Ohio Stadium to get some answers Teague, who is a Doctor of Psychology according to his Twitter bio, brought up a condition of spending time together on the gridiron that may now be affecting players: their mental health. “This football is a vehicle that develops character in these young men. It’s definitely good for their mental health,” Teague said. “It’s also a vehicle for them to be able to just progress in life and be able to also give back to their communities. Just to see all these different guys, I can start naming names, but I love these guys.” One thing about which individuals have expressed outrage is that three other Power Five conferences are moving forward with a fall season. To those parents and individuals the ACC, Big-12 and SEC seem to have some sort of a plan. “We see it being done, the coaches have been great in communicating with us on how things are being done,” Teague said. “My son talks to me about it. It’s just awesome how they were able to put that work in. Hard work in my world deserves to be rewarded.” RELATED: Warren's son playing in SEC fuels anger at Ohio Stadium protest Teague believes the conference should act as an example and provide stability to its student-athletes. But in wake of recent actions, that is all but true.

“You do your best, hopefully we all do, do our best to walk a path that is decent,” Teague said. “Just going forward and someone forcing my son and these other men to, what I would say, live a lie as it relates to this process and understanding the things that can be done.” Recent examples that Teague may consider 'hard work' from college athletes may include Justin Fields' petition or a more encompassing #WeWantToPlay movement on social media among all Power Five conferences. Despite these actions, Teague believes responses such as the Big Ten's open letter have not provided enough reasoning. “I know that sometimes things we do may not work out well even if it is hard work,” Teague said. “This is just not a clear picture on why we’re getting a ‘no,’ so I‘m searching for a ‘yes.’” Frustration has been fueled among parents in the Big Ten because they believe the conference did not have an organized plan when it came to making the decision it made. Going ahead, the conference has not revealed very much in terms of what the next step will be. According to Teague, though, the waiting game has been played long enough. “All we’re saying is let’s do this right and we can move forward and not kick this can down the road and have to deal with it later.”