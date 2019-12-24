SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - For two running backs who play on different teams, in different conferences, in different parts of the country, J.K. Dobbins and Clemson running back Travis Etienne have had a lot in common this season.

Both rank near the top of their conferences in rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns and have helped lead their teams to a College Football Playoff berth.

Now, as fate would have it, the two backs who have ran roughshod over their respective conferences will take the field against each other on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl to determine who will play for a national championship.

These competitors obviously won't be on the field at the same time and will instead fight a proxy war against each other through how the rest of the team performs. Even though they won't face each other one-on-one, Etienne is excited to play on the same field as someone like Dobbins.

"Definitely. Any competitor, definitely. You want to go against the best. He's one of the best in the country," Etienne said. "We're definitely going to be out there, fighting awesome, just hoping to play our best game."

From Dobbins' side, he isn't as focused on the theoretical matchup between himself and Etienne, but he hopes Ohio State's defense will be able to contain him.

"Yeah, he's fast, you know, super fast. He's slippery, it's gonna be hard to tackle him," Dobbins said. "He's gonna give our defense a lot of problems and hopefully our defense can give him some problems as well. It'll be a great matchup between those guys and hopefully our defense can contain him a bit."