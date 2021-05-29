Pantoni talks spending 'hours a day' on increased transfer portal duties
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Pouring over an endless supply of high school game tape to scout the nation’s top talent is routine for Ohio State assistant athletic director for player personnel Mark Pantoni.
More and more though, the proliferation of the transfer portal in college football means Pantoni’s recruiting responsibilities for the Buckeyes are being extended well past the high school ranks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news