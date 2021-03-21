BuckeyeGrove - Pair of five-stars talk Buckeyes, Rivals250 OL locks in official to OSU

For the second weekend in a row, I had a chance to attend an Under Armour All-America Camp Series event. After making the trek out to Dallas a week ago, I was able to cover the Atlanta camp on Sunday.

There was an excellent turnout at this most recent one as the prospects in attendance included five-stars Mykel Williams and Walter Nolen, Rivals100 tackle Tyler Booker, top-15 OT Addison Nichols, and priority running back target Damari Alston.

All of these players are in possession of an offer from Ohio State, and all of them spoke with BuckeyeGrove following today's camp.

Click HERE to read this week's Skull Session, and get all of the important tidbits and updates that we gathered from this event.