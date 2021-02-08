BuckeyeGrove - Pair of five-stars discuss recruitments, interest in the Buckeyes

In the span of less than a year, Ohio State has been able to add a trio of five-star prospects to their 2022 class. In-state target CJ Hicks teamed up with the program all the way back in May 2020, with Jaheim Singletary and Quinn Ewers both committing over the past three months. For context, the Buckeyes hold pledges from nearly half of the eight junior five-stars that are currently committed. Ryan Day and his staff are still looking to add more elite prospects to the fold, with a pair of those targets being Travis Shaw and Will Johnson. Both Johnson and Shaw spoke with a couple of Rivals analysts last week about where things stand in their recruitment and their interest in OSU.

Shaw unveiled a top 13 back in September, but those types of expansive lists are not too surprising with highly coveted players who have a number of options at their disposal. Since then, however, Shaw has yet to narrow down his recruitment, and does not appear to be close to committing any time soon. While speaking with Adam Friedman last Wednesday, Shaw says he is still focused on his top 13. Some noteworthy schools here are the presumed favorite Clemson Tigers, the in-state North Carolina Tar Heels, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and, of course, Ohio State. Shaw says that communication between him and OSU, which offered him over two years ago, continues to remain strong. “It’s up there, too,” Shaw said of the Buckeyes. “They had one of the most productive, one of the most disruptive d-lineman last year in Chase Young. So, obviously, he knows what he is doing, Coach Larry Johnson. I talk with them a lot, too. Coach Larry Johnson, Coach Day.” As is the case with most top defensive linemen, Shaw is obviously familiar with Johnson's reputation for developing players in the trenches at the next level. The third-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals is also impressed with what he has seen from Ohio State in general recently. “They know what they’re doing. The coaching staff knows what it’s doing,” Shaw said. “They’ve got a real tough team… they’re something special.” Clemson currently holds 100 percent of the FutureCasts on Shaw's profile, though it's important to note that only three predictions have been made thus far. Shaw did not say when he intends on taking his visits or if he'll shave a few schools off of his list, so there could still be some time left in this one.