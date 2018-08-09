COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fall camp practice moved from the WHAC to the Coffee Road fields on Thursday but that did not slow down the effort being put in by first-year players in the program.

A pair of players lost their black stripes earlier Thursday, signifying their ascension to being part of the team and by earning their stripes by losing their black stripe.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell and walk-on tight end Tate Duarte each had their stripes removed after practice and the university provided social media videos for each player to announce their accomplishments.