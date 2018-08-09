Pair of Buckeyes lose their black stripes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fall camp practice moved from the WHAC to the Coffee Road fields on Thursday but that did not slow down the effort being put in by first-year players in the program.
A pair of players lost their black stripes earlier Thursday, signifying their ascension to being part of the team and by earning their stripes by losing their black stripe.
Linebacker Teradja Mitchell and walk-on tight end Tate Duarte each had their stripes removed after practice and the university provided social media videos for each player to announce their accomplishments.
⬛️🚨 “That boy love to hit‼️” Congrats to @7eradja on getting that black stripe off‼️— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 9, 2018
#GoBucks #WinTheMoment pic.twitter.com/OiT8FpDh5C
Mitchell was a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and the No. 20 player overall in the class of 2018. He is the second linebacker of Ohio State's talented linebacker class of 2018 to lose their stripe with Dallas Gant losing his on Wednesday. K'Vaughan Pope will be working hard to not be far behind in that group.
Duarte is a senior from Poland (Ohio) and joined the football team in spring of 2018. Ohio State is Duarte's third stop after spending time at St. Francis and Ohio Dominican.
Three scholarship players have lost their stripes so far with Mitchell, Gant and Tommy Togiai all earning that honor along with the walk-on, Duarte.
⬛️🚨This guy, @t_duarte10 has been putting in the work to officially become a Buckeye‼️ #GoBucks #WinTheMoment pic.twitter.com/OCeqKKh3cR— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 9, 2018