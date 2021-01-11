BuckeyeGrove - Overmatched and outplayed, Buckeyes fall to Bama in CFP Champ Game

Overmatched and outplayed, Buckeyes fall to Bama in CFP Champ Game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The dream season for the Buckeyes ended in a very real nightmare in the College Football Playoff Championship Game as the Alabama Crimson Tide just showed that they were on another level as the Ohio State defense could not buy a stop in this game while Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith put on a masterclass against the Buckeye secondary as part of an 52-24 rout where the Buckeyes would come up short in their pursuit of a 9th national championship.
Ohio State lost running back Trey Sermon on the first series as the Ohio State running back first went back to the locker room and then reportedly was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. Consensus All-American offensive guard Wyatt Davis would be lost later in the game as Harry Miller would come in to replace him, another hit to a depleted Ohio State.
"Proud of the legacy that the seniors have left behind, but you have to give credit to Alabama, a really good team and they played really well tonight," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "We needed to play our best game here against Alabama, and we didn't."
The Buckeyes dealt with missing players all season and Monday was no different. It was a tough pill to swallow losing players like Sermon, but at this point there was no going back.
"It is what it is, you have got to overcome it," Day said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for you, you just have got to keep pushing forward."
With that, the Buckeyes struggled to establish a consistent running game and that meant that this was going to have to be a passing game and the Buckeyes have not had much success in games where they have to pass with little threat of a run game, especially with a less-than-100-percent Justin Fields not being able to have Alabama respect the zone read, an integral part of the Ohio State offense.
Fields had a challenging evening where he ended up 17-33 for just 194 yards passing and did not find the end zone until the 6:45 mark of the 3rd quarter, his only touchdown pass on the night. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were both held in check, combining for just 11 receptions and 119 yards and one touchdown.
"At the end of the day I'm glad I was able to play, and we didn't get the job done," Fields said. "But of course, I could have been healthier, but I was healthy enough. I was able to be out there."
Bama's Smith would put up 215 yards on 12 catches in the first half along with three touchdowns. He would suffer a finger injury after a tackle and pass breakup by Pete Werner would knock Smith out of the game and he would end up going to the locker room for much of the second half. Alabama would also get Jaylen Waddle out on the field in this game, but he looked far from healthy, but did have three receptions for 34 yards in extremely limited action.
With Smith's big numbers as well as several other Alabama receivers, Bama quarterback Mac Jones was on fire, passing for 464 yards and five touchdowns, 342 in the first half as the Steve Sarkisian-led offense just showed no vulnerabilities in this game, scoring touchdowns on five of the first six drives, the only stop occurring on a Baron Browning forced and recovered fumble.
The two teams would end the first quarter 7-all but the Tide would score on the first play of the second quarter and that was just part of a 28-7 edge in the quarter that would send Alabama to the locker room up 35-17 and leave the Buckeyes looking for a whole lot of answers.
It was a very different type of game than the previous one against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl where the Buckeyes would go to the locker room up 35-14 and never really look back.
The Buckeyes did start to show more life in the 3rd quarter when a three-play drive moved them 75 yards down the field, capped off with a Fields to Wilson touchdown strike, and with that the Buckeyes had cut the margin to just 14 points.
Alabama had an answer and drove right down the field with a five-yard touchdown pass to Slade Bolden and that put the Tide back up by 21-points.
Little went right for the Buckeyes as the team would end the night 6-14 on 3rd down conversions and despite scoring on all but one red zone trips, and apparently scoring on the other one despite replay not seeing it that way when Olave appeared to get his foot down in bounds. it just was not nearly enough as the Tide would score on eight of 12 drives over the course of the entire evening.
It was obvious that Alabama was the better team on this evening, especially with the Buckeyes down a couple of critical players like defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith, as well as kicker Blake Haubeil. Ohio State fans can take solace in knowing that this team overcame a lot to even get to this point, a season that was cancelled, only to be brought back, started late and then seeing three games get cancelled along the way, not knowing if the Buckeyes would be part of the Big Ten Championship or the College Football Playoff and then a challenging rematch against Clemson in the semifinals.
But Ohio State fans won't really start to reflect on that until game time beverages stop flowing, immediate disappointment and anger subside, and cooler heads prevail.
It may take a little time to get to that point and see this for the big picture. It was an improbable season and the Buckeyes just couldn't quite get across the finish line against a team that just played a whole lot better when it mattered most.