BuckeyeGrove - Overmatched and outplayed, Buckeyes fall to Bama in CFP Champ Game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The dream season for the Buckeyes ended in a very real nightmare in the College Football Playoff Championship Game as the Alabama Crimson Tide just showed that they were on another level as the Ohio State defense could not buy a stop in this game while Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith put on a masterclass against the Buckeye secondary as part of an 52-24 rout where the Buckeyes would come up short in their pursuit of a 9th national championship.

Ohio State lost running back Trey Sermon on the first series as the Ohio State running back first went back to the locker room and then reportedly was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. Consensus All-American offensive guard Wyatt Davis would be lost later in the game as Harry Miller would come in to replace him, another hit to a depleted Ohio State.

"Proud of the legacy that the seniors have left behind, but you have to give credit to Alabama, a really good team and they played really well tonight," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "We needed to play our best game here against Alabama, and we didn't."

The Buckeyes dealt with missing players all season and Monday was no different. It was a tough pill to swallow losing players like Sermon, but at this point there was no going back.

"It is what it is, you have got to overcome it," Day said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for you, you just have got to keep pushing forward."

With that, the Buckeyes struggled to establish a consistent running game and that meant that this was going to have to be a passing game and the Buckeyes have not had much success in games where they have to pass with little threat of a run game, especially with a less-than-100-percent Justin Fields not being able to have Alabama respect the zone read, an integral part of the Ohio State offense.

Fields had a challenging evening where he ended up 17-33 for just 194 yards passing and did not find the end zone until the 6:45 mark of the 3rd quarter, his only touchdown pass on the night. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were both held in check, combining for just 11 receptions and 119 yards and one touchdown.

"At the end of the day I'm glad I was able to play, and we didn't get the job done," Fields said. "But of course, I could have been healthier, but I was healthy enough. I was able to be out there."