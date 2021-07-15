Over/under: 7.5 sacks for Zach Harrison?

Individual sack totals were down across the board for the Buckeyes last season, which was not shocking given the shortened season, departure of Chase Young and by-committee rotational approach of Larry Johnson when it comes to his defensive ends. After Young set records with his monstrous 16.5-sack season in 2019, Ohio State’s sack leader this past year was Jonathon Cooper with just 3.5. Just five players had more than a single sack for the Buckeyes, down from 11 the year prior, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was the only player besides Cooper to record more than two. One sack total that might have stuck out as being particularly surprising, even given the significantly lessened opportunities, was Zach Harrison with just two.

Many thought the class of 2019 five-star prospect might break out and become a star as a sophomore, and although he has earned high grades from Pro Football Focus for his 2020 work, the sacks have not necessarily come in spades thus far. Assuming Harrison fills the starting void left by Cooper this year though, Harrison’s sack production should undeniably increase. But by just how much? We’ve set the bar at 7.5 sacks for Harrison in 2021, and we’re diving into all the factors surrounding why he might surpass that total or why he might come up short.

Why it could happen

Before the anomalous 2020 season, an Ohio State defender had recorded at least eight sacks in six-straight seasons from 2014-19. That tells me that it is more likely than not that somebody on Johnson’s line will reach that number this season, even if it is only the sacks leader himself. Despite the success that defensive tackles have had rushing the passer for Ohio State in recent year, with Togiai and DaVon Hamilton coming in second in the statistic in each of the past two years, the odds are on Tyreke Smith and Harrison –– the two presumed starting edge rushers –– to finish the season atop that heap. Smith is due for a breakout campaign as well after notching just one sack in an otherwise highly impressive season, but Harrison’s five-star recruiting status and freakish 6-foot-6, 268-pound frame give him the measurables of a star at the NFL level. In fact, PFF recently posted a list that featured Harrison as its top-rated returning Power Five defender that notched a minimum of 200 snaps last season. Given that he was not a regular starter and recorded just two sacks, that metric tells me that all it will take for Harrison to truly come alive this year is the added opportunities that he is sure to receive. Another component to factor in is the praise that Harrison has received from coaches and teammates this offseason, touting him as a player with improved work ethic and leadership skills ahead of his third year in the program. The signals are certainly there for Harrison, but now he’s got to prove it on the field.

Why it might not

Yes, Harrison will play significantly more snaps this year –– barring injury –– by virtue of his likely starting status and the simple fact that the Buckeyes will not see their season cut well short of its typical game total. But, that doesn’t change the fact that Johnson loves rotating players on his defensive line, and he has a slew of Buckeyes pass rushers that will be pushing for as much time as possible in their own right. Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are still on the roster as veterans that have earned their keep, and five-star freshman Jack Sawyer proved with a three-sack performance in April’s spring game that he may be ready to make an immediate impact for Ohio State as well.

Underscoring the point on Sawyer is the fact that even before the exhibition, Johnson told the media that he will find a role for the Pickerington, Ohio, native on his defensive line this season based on what he’s seen thus far. Oh, and lest you forget, another five-star DE committed to the Buckeyes just a couple weeks ago as well, and J.T. Tuimoloau may be ready to make plays straight away as well. Even if you doubled Harrison’s 2020 production, he still would not have gotten to 7.5-or-more sacks, which might not inspire much confidence that he will hit that threshold in 2021.

Prediction: Under