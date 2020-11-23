Believe it or not, it's just a mere matter of days until Buckeye basketball is back in full swing in Columbus, and what better way to prepare than to speculate on the hypothetical outcomes of the team's performance in the coming season?

We have highlighted several key figures for Chris Holtmann's 2020 Ohio State squad and subsequently weighed in on whether we think the group or individual will surpass or fall short of that mark.

We're talking all things Ohio State hoops ahead of the season opener on Wednesday, so strap in, give this a read and let us know where you agree or disagree over in the Horseshoe Lounge afterwards.