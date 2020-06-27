BuckeyeGrove - Over or under? Betting on Buckeye stats in 2020

Over or under? Betting on Buckeye stats in 2020
Let’s picture, for a moment, the college football season goes off without a hitch; every game that’s supposed to be played is played, and the star players and major contributors on the Buckeyes don’t miss two-plus weeks at a time for a positive virus test.
In such a world, we can all still place theoretical over-under wagers on the statistical markers that may come to characterize the coming season for Ohio State and its individual players.
Below I have done exactly that, and I give my two cents on why I think the team or particular player might exceed or underperform a series of set achievements.
13 wins: Over
Ohio State has been stuck on 13 for the past two seasons, and it’s the mark it will have to beat in order to get over the hump.
Outside of Oregon, the Buckeyes’ regular season slate isn’t too scary without having to play a Wisconsin or a Minnesota out of the West division until the postseason, so I’m taking the over and giving Ohio State at least 14 wins in 2020.
With 14 wins, the Buckeyes are likely playing for the national title, where they probably should have been a season ago if not for a red zone miscue here or an overturned call there in the Fiesta Bowl.
50 total TDs for Justin Fields: Over
