BuckeyeGrove - Over or under? Betting on Buckeye stats in 2020

Let’s picture, for a moment, the college football season goes off without a hitch; every game that’s supposed to be played is played, and the star players and major contributors on the Buckeyes don’t miss two-plus weeks at a time for a positive virus test.

In such a world, we can all still place theoretical over-under wagers on the statistical markers that may come to characterize the coming season for Ohio State and its individual players.

Below I have done exactly that, and I give my two cents on why I think the team or particular player might exceed or underperform a series of set achievements.