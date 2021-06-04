Over a dozen official visitors to be on Ohio State's campus this weekend
After a few days of welcoming high-profile targets on campus, hosting their first camp in nearly two years, and extending several offers, Ohio State is ready for the first of four crucial official visit weekends in June.
This weekend, also referred to by the commits as Buckeye Bash 2.0, will feature a trio of coveted defensive players, as well as one of the top overall rising seniors in the nation.
Not only that, but over half of the Buckeyes' 2022 class is going to be in Columbus this weekend, including five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers. The coaching staff will also have an opportunity to meet multiple four-star prospects in the 2023 cycle face to face for the first time.
With visitors already having poured in and the program ready for a big weekend ahead, check out BuckeyeGrove's visitor preview for the Buckeye Bash 2.0.
Four Rivals100 prospects expected on campus
