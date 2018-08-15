COLUMBUS, Ohio- With each passing day, we are moving closer and closer to the start of the college football season. When looking around the country, teams are well into their pre-season camps trying to figure out the starters from depth players as well as their team identities for the first week of the season.



For this piece, I will look into the top five teams of the 2018 Amway Coaches Poll individually. That means looking into who they are as teams, who they lost and who they have returning into the fold. Also, I will gloss over what the biggest question that the team has to answer through the course of the season. Next, I will give my opinion on the toughest game they will have to overcome on their schedule. Finally, if any of these teams will make it to the promised land and be one of the lucky four teams to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Feel free to come back to this piece at the end of the year to either tell me how much of an oaf I am or how much of an incredible genius I am, I prefer the latter of the two choices.