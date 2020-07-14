BuckeyeGrove - Out-of-state 2022 LB discusses interest in the Buckeyes

Prior to the beginning of 2020, four schools had each dished out an offer to Salisbury, North Carolina, prospect Jalon Walker. Since the start of the year, however, Walker has seen his recruitment take off.

Over a dozen programs gave the green light to Walker going back to January, including the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Oregon and Texas A&M. The incoming junior also saw another powerhouse football team offer him in the spring as The Ohio State University gave him the nod on May 14.

Ryan Day's staff is doing a good job early on in their pursuit of Walker, who is already looking into the possibility of journeying out to Columbus later this year.

"Right now, I'd say it would have to be the coaching staff," Walker told BuckeyeGrove when discussing what stands out the most about the program. "They're giving me a great welcome vibe because I haven't been on campus yet and I'm not sure yet when I'll be able to be on campus. But I know when I do get on campus, I know they'll show a little bit of extra love when I get there as well.