Our thoughts on Wednesday's practice

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Wednesday was a chance for us to check out a full Ohio State football practice, our only chance of the preseason.

It was a first chance to see Quinn Ewers throw a ball in a college setting, if only a practice as well as seeing several players getting the opportunity to play within various situations as the Buckeyes have been dealing with some of the normal bumps and bruises associated with a fall practice period in advance of the season.

We were not able to shoot video or pictures of anything after period four but it was a good chance to see what a full practice looked like and we wrap things up from the WHAC with this 12-plus-minute update with a few early clips from practice.

Check it out.