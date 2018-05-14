NASHVILLE – The state of Tennessee is very deep in the class of 2019 and the Buckeyes have been active within the state. One player they are keeping a close eye on is cornerback Adonis Otey out of Blackman high school, the same school that produced Master Teague.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has more than a dozen offers and the Buckeyes are among them. Otey has only visited Ohio State once as a freshman during a trip that followed a Rivals.com camp. He had plans to make it up over the spring but those fell through, but he is working on fixing that.

"I am trying to do it sometime (this) spring," Otey said. "Get up there and work with coach (Taver) Johnson one-on-one."

Otey has credited his relationships with both Taver Johnson and Tony Alford as high points of his recruitment by Ohio State.

"We are just cool," Otey said. "We are like a family. I talk to (Taver) a lot, he talks to me. We are just cool."

"They don't have to show me much," Otey said. "I have already talked to coach Alford and coach Johnson, so they don't have to show me much. I want to go up there and see the place and talk to the coaches."

What separates Otey from other corners in his mind?

"My speed and my physicality," Otey said. "A lot of corners can't do that and that is what I feel that I can do."

That would fit in with the corners that Ohio State has been sending to the league over the last several years.

"They have been sending me stuff about all the corners that have been drafted the last couple of years and that is a big part," Otey said. "You have got to get players in the NFL."

What does Ohio State have to show Otey when he does visit?

