OT George Fitzpatrick learns Ohio State culture along with Justin Frye
Justin Frye’s number one goal hasn’t changed between UCLA and Ohio State.
The focus has always been on development, maximizing each individual offensive lineman in his room to make sure each is playing up to his ability level.
“I think just the excitement of coaching, again, the intimacy of coaching college football, you get to take an 18-, 19-year-old kid and watch him develop through that and get him ready for the next level,” Frye said.
George Fitzpatrick had at least been aware of Frye’s approach. The Greenwood Village, Colorado native talked with the former UCLA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach a few times during his recruitment.
Still, Frye wasn’t the coach Fitzpatrick was expecting when he arrived in Columbus.
It was Greg Studrawa who recruited the four-star tackle, the former offensive line coach who first introduced the culture of winning and producing paths to the next level to Fitzpatrick, something that appealed to him even though Ohio State wasn’t really a school on his radar heading into his recruitment.
Studrawa was a coach who fell victim to that same culture, that same expectation, something Fitzpatrick found out from a reporter at the All-American Bowl.
Yes, Ohio State won 10 games. Yes, Ohio State won the Rose Bowl.
But it still wasn’t good enough.
“It just speaks to the standard of play here at Ohio State football, just the standard that they want,” Fitzpatrick said.
It’s a standard Fitzpatrick strives for despite only playing offensive tackle for three years heading into the Ohio State program, moving from tight end in a quest for more playing time at Cherry Creek High School.
That’s what makes Fitzpatrick unique, though.
His potential stems from his athleticism, using a background in lacrosse to bring an increased level of footwork and speed needed to shine at the college level, something that Ohio State saw promise in, even when he admits his technique isn’t quite there yet.
“I mean, people don't understand how athletic he is,” Ohio State freshman quarterback and Fitzpatrick’s roommate Devin Brown said. “That dude is so athletic. Like has the best times for the linemen. He's even up there with some of the skill guys, like he's faster than a lot of skill guys right now.”
Fitzpatrick has a plan, though.
The tackle, who has experience on both the right and left sides at the high-school level, aims to gain at least 10 pounds ahead of the start of spring ball. He’s also been in the film room with starting center Luke Wypler at least an hour a day, learning all the plays, leaning on someone the freshman regards as a great resource.
Fitzpatrick is also turning into a great resource as the only 2022 lineman enrolling into Ohio State in January, talking to tackles Avery Henry and Tegra Tshabola along with center and former All-American Bowl teammate Carson Hinzman about his time in Columbus as an early-enrollee.
“They have definitely asked me a little bit, but I think they know,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think they know it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication.”
The hard work and dedication is something Fitzpatrick has embraced. It’s something he’s always embraced, an attribute his parents instilled in him at an early age.
While Frye may not be the coach that initially recruited Fitzpatrick to come to Ohio State, they are in the same boat, learning about the culture and what it means to be a Buckeye together, a process the freshman offensive tackle is ready for.
“That would be a dream come true if I could see the field this year, but my goal is to put my head down and work and be the best version of myself I can be,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m not really setting expectations yet, but I’m going to try and get better every day and take it day-by-day.”