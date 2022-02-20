OT George Fitzpatrick learns Ohio State culture along with Justin Frye

Justin Frye’s number one goal hasn’t changed between UCLA and Ohio State.

The focus has always been on development, maximizing each individual offensive lineman in his room to make sure each is playing up to his ability level.

“I think just the excitement of coaching, again, the intimacy of coaching college football, you get to take an 18-, 19-year-old kid and watch him develop through that and get him ready for the next level,” Frye said.

George Fitzpatrick had at least been aware of Frye’s approach. The Greenwood Village, Colorado native talked with the former UCLA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach a few times during his recruitment.

Still, Frye wasn’t the coach Fitzpatrick was expecting when he arrived in Columbus.

It was Greg Studrawa who recruited the four-star tackle, the former offensive line coach who first introduced the culture of winning and producing paths to the next level to Fitzpatrick, something that appealed to him even though Ohio State wasn’t really a school on his radar heading into his recruitment.

Studrawa was a coach who fell victim to that same culture, that same expectation, something Fitzpatrick found out from a reporter at the All-American Bowl.

Yes, Ohio State won 10 games. Yes, Ohio State won the Rose Bowl.

But it still wasn’t good enough.