Ohio State tight ends don’t get thrown the ball much, but that doesn’t mean they won’t make it in the NFL.

Marcus Baugh, Nick Vannett are both active players on teams in the league, and Rashod Berry is on the New England Patriots’ practice squad without having caught 20 passes in a long career with the Buckeyes.

The current crop of Buckeye tight ends may not be destined for the first round of the draft, but they’re looking to the NFL nonetheless for ways to improve their craft and maximize potential while they still have time left in the collegiate ranks.

“We did a lot of study of some NFL guys and we actually talked to a couple guys about how fast they play," Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson said Friday. "We even looked at –– a lot of our guys have gotten strong enough –– we didn’t think we needed to keep adding weight, that we wanted to play faster, and we challenged our guys.”