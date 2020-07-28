BuckeyeGrove - OSU ticket holders able to opt out without penalty as 20% capacity likely

Limited fan capacity at Ohio Stadium for the upcoming football season has been expected for months now, but the university confirmed Tuesday that it is likely that no more than 20 percent of seats will be filled come the first game in Columbus.

For season ticket holders, Ohio State is offering three options to opt out of games, including direct refunds, credit for a future ticket or donating payments toward athletic scholarships.

According to the university release, the Department of Athletics is still offering to accommodate as many seats as possible for those that have paid, though further details on seat selection have not yet been announced.

“We understand not all fans will feel comfortable attending games for health and safety reasons, or may not be interested in attending due to reduced capacity guidelines," a message sent to season ticket holders Tuesday said. “Therefore, we are allowing all season ticket holders to opt out of their 2020 football season tickets commitment without longevity or eligibility penalty, if they wish.”

Fans will have to wear face masks or coverings and maintain social distance if the season does take place, and there will be no tailgating or skull sessions at St. John Arena, according to the release.

For those that choose to donate their ticket purchase toward athletic scholarships or roll over their payment, bonus points towards 2021 seat selection will be awarded, the release said.

The Big Ten announced that its college football season would be played without a nonconference schedule on July 9, and preseason walkthroughs began this past Friday for Ohio State and other teams around the country.

Preseason practice is slated to begin Aug. 7, though Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said last week that he and other conference administrators haven't reached a decision on many other pressing matters regarding the start to the season.

Read the full release here:



