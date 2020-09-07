Ohio State's 2021 class should lead to a bright future for the program.

They have a potential five-star quarterback in the fold, a pair of Rivals100 running backs, a couple of top-20 wideouts and could reel in a commitment from Emeka Egbuka, the No. 11 player in the country, down the line.



While they do have a pair of Rivals100 offensive linemen committed in Ben Christman and Donovan Jackson, they are still in the market for more seniors to add to the position group. Sitting atop their wish list along the o-line is Fairfax, Virginia, prospect Tristan Leigh.

Leigh, who is the third-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals, is fresh off a weekend trip to Baton Rouge. BuckeyeGrove was able to catch up with his mother, Laura Rigney, to discuss Leigh's interest in Ohio State, the contact he has with the coaches and when he will most likely make his decision.

“I think it’s really all about his relationship with them,” Rigney said of Ohio State. “They put a lot of time to actually reach out to him. They spend a lot of time going over film together and giving him tips, talking about things he could have done differently or better, and pointing out what he’s doing well. I really think they spend a lot of time working on developing that relationship with him.”