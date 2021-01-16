BuckeyeGrove - OSU LT Thayer Munford to return for fifth season

OSU LT Thayer Munford to return for fifth season
Ohio State senior left tackle Thayer Munford was one of the last Scarlet and Gray players to leave the field following the Buckeyes' loss to Alabama in the national championship game, but it appears he'll have one more shot to get back to that stage.
Munford announced that he'll cash in on his extra season of eligibility and return for a fifth season in the program, which means the former three-star high school prospect could finish his Ohio State career as a four-year starter on the left side of the offensive line.
I am finishing what I started!! Time to go back to work‼️ pic.twitter.com/8dRDEPh9GH— Thayer Munford Jr (@TMunford75) January 16, 2021
Finally healthy in 2020 after dealing with an ongoing back in injury for the better part of the previous two seasons, Munford had perhaps his finest year for the Buckeyes as a senior.
Munford was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the Big Ten coaches and media, and Pro Football Focus gave him its fourth-highest grade ever among Big Ten tackles since it began handing out grades.
Highest-graded Big Ten OT seasons:— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 13, 2021
1. Jack Conklin, MSU ('15) - 94.6
2. Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin ('16) - 92.3
2. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa ('19) - 92.3
💥4. Thayer Munford, Ohio State ('20) - 91.8 pic.twitter.com/x4R75D4OlP
Prior to the national championship game, Pro Football Focus cited Munford as giving up the second-lowest pressure percentage among all Power Five offensive tackles this season, higher only than Ohio State right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Munford allowed just two pressures on 224 pass-block snaps, and not a single sack before the national championship game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Thayer Munford this season:— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2021
🔺 224 pass-block snaps
🔺 2 QB pressures allowed
🔺 0 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/ozcSgLyKvI
The return of Munford is monumental for a group that figured to lose at least three starters after the 2020 season, but the veteran presence of a long-time starting tackle will shore things up for the unit next season.
Ohio State finished the year with the No. 8 rush offense in the country, and the No. 7 total offense, as its offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.