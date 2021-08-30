 BuckeyeGrove - OSU in top two for Rivals100 OL, new 2023 FutureCasts, emerging DE option?
OSU in top two for Rivals100 OL, new 2023 FutureCasts, emerging DE option?

Carson MacRae/Joseph Hastings
Ohio State is getting prepared for its season opener against Minnesota on Thursday, but there is a lot to break down on the recruiting front.

In this edition of Skull Session, BuckeyeGrove's Joseph Hastings provides an update on a coveted offensive lineman who will be visiting Columbus next month. He also has notes on a pair of Rivals100 running backs, a potentially new defensive end to pay attention to, and some more confirmed visitors for the Oregon game on Sept. 11.

Also, Carson MacRae shares information on a trio of Ohio State targets, including priority five-star target Alex "Sonny" Styles.

For all of this and more, click HERE for this week's edition of Skull Session.

This edition of Skull Session is brought to you by JFQ Lending

