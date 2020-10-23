Ohio State fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks and months and quarterback commit Kyle McCord is excited about what the future holds. The Rivals100 future Buckeye out of Philadelphia (Pa.) St Joseph's put on a show on Saturday night, and is hoping the Buckeyes can do the same on and off the field this weekend.

“A lot of guys are going out and it's going to be an awesome weekend,” McCord said. “I know Jack (Sawyer) is really excited because he hasn't seen everybody in a while. I think it's going to be good to get the guys back on campus and some of them haven't been on campus yet, which I think is going to be awesome. It's going to be a huge weekend for the team and for recruiting.

“We've definitely been trying to lock (Tristan Leigh) down,” he said. “We have an open spot right now at offensive line for another commit. I know he's really one of the guys, along with Emeka (Egbuka), that we're trying to close out on for the 2021 class offensively. I hope he sees just how well things are run and that we would definitely prepare him to play on Sundays.

“Watching Tristan’s highlight film, it's almost unfair,” said McCord. “He shouldn't really be in high school. He's going to be a stud wherever he goes but I'm just hoping it's in scarlet and gray.”