BuckeyeGrove - OSU C Josh Myers to enter NFL Draft

OSU C Josh Myers to enter NFL Draft

The Buckeyes will have a new starting center when they open the 2021 season.
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Ohio State will enter the 2021 season without the player that has anchored the center position for the past two years.

Redshirt junior Josh Myers announced he will forgo a fifth season in the program to enter the NFL Draft.

Myers, a native of Miamisburg, Ohio, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference media this season, and earned second-team honors on the coaches list. In 2019, his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes, Myers was named to the All-conference second team by the coaches and third team by the media.

A first-year captain this season, Myers missed just one game due to COVID-19, but has otherwise started in the middle in each contest for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons.

Myers led a group that helped spring senior running back Trey Sermon for a single-game school-record 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.

Entering Monday's national championship game, the 2020 Buckeyes boasted the No. 5 scoring and rush offense, and No. 4 total offense in the country, with Myers leading the way up front.

Ohio State won the Big Ten Championship Game in each of Myers' four seasons with the program.

