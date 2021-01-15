BuckeyeGrove - OSU C Josh Myers to enter NFL Draft

Ohio State will enter the 2021 season without the player that has anchored the center position for the past two years.

Redshirt junior Josh Myers announced he will forgo a fifth season in the program to enter the NFL Draft.

Myers, a native of Miamisburg, Ohio, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference media this season, and earned second-team honors on the coaches list. In 2019, his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes, Myers was named to the All-conference second team by the coaches and third team by the media.