BuckeyeGrove - OSU C Josh Myers to enter NFL Draft

OSU C Josh Myers to enter NFL Draft
Ohio State will enter the 2021 season without the player that has anchored the center position for the past two years.
Redshirt junior Josh Myers announced he will forgo a fifth season in the program to enter the NFL Draft.
Myers, a native of Miamisburg, Ohio, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference media this season, and earned second-team honors on the coaches list. In 2019, his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes, Myers was named to the All-conference second team by the coaches and third team by the media.
Thank you to the countless people who have helped make my dream a reality. Always a Buckeye❤️ pic.twitter.com/b6Qm5lsg6z— Josh Myers (@josh_myers71) January 16, 2021
A first-year captain this season, Myers missed just one game due to COVID-19, but has otherwise started in the middle in each contest for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons.
Myers led a group that helped spring senior running back Trey Sermon for a single-game school-record 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.
Entering Monday's national championship game, the 2020 Buckeyes boasted the No. 5 scoring and rush offense, and No. 4 total offense in the country, with Myers leading the way up front.
Ohio State won the Big Ten Championship Game in each of Myers' four seasons with the program.