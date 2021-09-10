Oregon front seven provides unique challenge for Ohio State

No. 3 Ohio State’s offensive line got the job done in its season-opening win against Minnesota.

The Buckeyes kept the pocket clean for redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the young signal caller was not sacked Thursday. While Ohio State’s offensive front stifled the Minnesota pass rush and allowed the Buckeye running backs to run free, it finds itself with a much more difficult challenge this week.

The No. 12 Oregon front seven poses a plethora of threats to the Buckeyes talented, yet unorthodox, offensive line.

With attention to Oregon’s speedy and aggressive front, head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes will need to be at their best if they want sustained success on the offensive side of the ball Saturday.

“We have to play a field position game at times. We’re going to have to make sure that we understand that going in and just see how the game plays out,” Day said. “It’s a very talented group. We’re going to have to do a really good job with identifying where they are and where they’re coming from. But then we’re going to have to stay on blocks, take care of the football and stay on schedule. This is as athletic and as fast a defense as we’ve played in a long time.”

Headlining Oregon’s defensive front is projected top prospect in the 2022 NFL draft, junior defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. But Thibodeaux’s status is up in the air for Saturday’s marquee matchup, after he left the Ducks’ season opening win against Fresno State early with an apparent ankle injury.

Although Thibodeaux saw limited playing time against the Bulldogs, he was still able to make an early impact, picking up two tackles and a strip sack in the first quarter.