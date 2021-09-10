Oregon front seven provides unique challenge for Ohio State
No. 3 Ohio State’s offensive line got the job done in its season-opening win against Minnesota.
The Buckeyes kept the pocket clean for redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the young signal caller was not sacked Thursday. While Ohio State’s offensive front stifled the Minnesota pass rush and allowed the Buckeye running backs to run free, it finds itself with a much more difficult challenge this week.
The No. 12 Oregon front seven poses a plethora of threats to the Buckeyes talented, yet unorthodox, offensive line.
With attention to Oregon’s speedy and aggressive front, head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes will need to be at their best if they want sustained success on the offensive side of the ball Saturday.
“We have to play a field position game at times. We’re going to have to make sure that we understand that going in and just see how the game plays out,” Day said. “It’s a very talented group. We’re going to have to do a really good job with identifying where they are and where they’re coming from. But then we’re going to have to stay on blocks, take care of the football and stay on schedule. This is as athletic and as fast a defense as we’ve played in a long time.”
Headlining Oregon’s defensive front is projected top prospect in the 2022 NFL draft, junior defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. But Thibodeaux’s status is up in the air for Saturday’s marquee matchup, after he left the Ducks’ season opening win against Fresno State early with an apparent ankle injury.
Although Thibodeaux saw limited playing time against the Bulldogs, he was still able to make an early impact, picking up two tackles and a strip sack in the first quarter.
Day called Thibodeaux a destructive force on the defensive side of the ball and someone they’ll need to key on if he’s able to play.
“[He’s] very, very talented. Very explosive. Creates a lot of disruption,” Day said. “We’ve played against good players before, but he is very talented. He’s probably one of the best players in the country so we’ll have to make sure we know where he is.”
On the inside, Oregon boasts two large bodies — redshirt freshman Keyon Ware-Hudson and junior Popo Aumavae — that are adept at plugging running lanes. The interior defensive line duo helped the Ducks hold Fresno State to 75 yards on 30 carries, good for just 2.5 yards per carry.
Potentially lining up opposite of Thibodeaux is sophomore Brandon Dorlus, who picked up three tackles and a sack in the season opener.
With plenty of size and experience up front, the Ducks trot out a group of young but talented linebackers.
Freshmen Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell, brother of former Oregon offensive lineman and 2021 top-10 NFL draft pick Penei Sewell — headline the group of linebackers.
Flowe and Sewell were the top-two inside linebackers in the Rivals250 2020 recruiting class and made their mark early in their Ducks career.
Flowe picked up a game-high 14 tackles against the Bulldogs, while Sewell finished with five tackles and a sack. While Flowe and Sewell play with a lot of speed, Ohio State center Luke Wypler was complementary of the Ducks defensive front.
“I think they’re a very good defense. I think they’re very talented and have a lot of speed and play fast, play downhill,” Wypler said. “I’m excited to see what we’re able to do against them.”
Looking at Oregon’s style, Day emphasized that the Buckeyes need to have a near-perfect game if they want to leave their home-opener victorious.
“Coach (Mario) Cristobal is somebody who has a background in line play and brings a style of toughness to the table. I think they’ve embodied that,” Day said. “They have power. They have strength. They have toughness. But they also have speed and athleticism.”