BuckeyeGrove - Optimism for incoming recruits remains strong

As seasons are postponed and players wait to find out when college football will next be played, one train never stops rolling: recruiting.

Only the Big Ten and Pac-12 have officially pushed football to 2021, opening legitimate concerns that the two conferences will lose ground on the recruiting trail.

Ohio State currently holds the No. 1 class of 2021 in the country, outpacing the rest of the Power 5. However, six of the top 10 teams in Rivals’ 2021 rankings are in conferences still moving forward with a season.

The Big Ten’s decision-making has already in-part cost Ohio State five-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, who decommitted from the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

Head coach Ryan Day continued to voice optimism about his recruits in the face of the unknown.

“I think they’ve been really good, they’ve been communicated, they understand how much from the jump on this thing they mean to our program and our future, and they’ve stuck together,” Day said. “They’ve been great.”

A common trend among bringing in recruits is the midyear start. When a young player arrives on campus a semester early, it gives them the opportunity to adjust to the program faster than the normal summer arrival.

Day used the possibility of a January or February season start as a plus for incoming recruits, saying the late season gives newcomers a chance to play two seasons early in their careers.

“We have recruited some great families and some great people, and I think there’s some excitement about the possibility of playing two seasons in one year,” Day said. “I think that’s a really exciting thing for them to consider.”