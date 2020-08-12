BuckeyeGrove - Optimism for incoming recruits remains strong

Optimism for incoming recruits remains strong
As seasons are postponed and players wait to find out when college football will next be played, one train never stops rolling: recruiting.
Only the Big Ten and Pac-12 have officially pushed football to 2021, opening legitimate concerns that the two conferences will lose ground on the recruiting trail.
Ohio State currently holds the No. 1 class of 2021 in the country, outpacing the rest of the Power 5. However, six of the top 10 teams in Rivals’ 2021 rankings are in conferences still moving forward with a season.
The Big Ten’s decision-making has already in-part cost Ohio State five-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, who decommitted from the Buckeyes on Tuesday.
Head coach Ryan Day continued to voice optimism about his recruits in the face of the unknown.
“I think they’ve been really good, they’ve been communicated, they understand how much from the jump on this thing they mean to our program and our future, and they’ve stuck together,” Day said. “They’ve been great.”
A common trend among bringing in recruits is the midyear start. When a young player arrives on campus a semester early, it gives them the opportunity to adjust to the program faster than the normal summer arrival.
Day used the possibility of a January or February season start as a plus for incoming recruits, saying the late season gives newcomers a chance to play two seasons early in their careers.
“We have recruited some great families and some great people, and I think there’s some excitement about the possibility of playing two seasons in one year,” Day said. “I think that’s a really exciting thing for them to consider.”
However, Ohio State commits have not been shy on Twitter, voicing displeasure with the postponement and support for their future Buckeye teammates.
What really sucks is college ball players work their whole lives just for a chance to live their dream and get paid for it. They’ll lose one year of their careers, won’t make a dime either way, but some snake in a suit could care less bc they’re still getting paid— Reid Carrico (@CarricoReid) August 10, 2020
To all my brothers up in Columbus, hold your heads high. God works in mysterious ways and y’all gonna get your shot. Go Buck🔴⚫️— Tegra Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) August 11, 2020
As a whole, eligibility for seniors and next year’s recruits is a massive question mark at this point in time.
Whether or not the class of 2021’s early arrivals would have the ability to play in a spring season is unknown, but Day repeatedly said he would fight for their chance to take part in any such season.
“To me, they should be allowed to play in the spring and then in the fall, and that should be their freshman year and one year of eligibility- it’s one calendar year,” Day said. “I don’t know how you can use two years in one calendar year. That wouldn’t make any sense to me.”
Though Day continually looked at things from a glass-half-full perspective, he did acknowledge the very large downside of the Big Ten’s decision.
If a season were not to be played at all until the fall of next year, the recruiting class Day worked so hard to put together is at risk.
“If we don’t play, then yeah, that would be a problem, but that’s why we have to put this plan together and get these guys going because I think it’s very, very important that we do play that,” Day said. “If we weren’t to play in January and February, it would be a whole different story, so that’s why I think we have to play.”